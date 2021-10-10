An attack on an electoral center kills a soldier in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Unidentified men attacked an electoral center on the outskirts of Al-Saadiya district, northeast of Baqubah city.

On Sunday, a security source in Diyala said that unknown persons shot the security forces at Al-Muhtadi Billah School (electoral center) in the Hemrin area, wounding two soldiers.

The source indicated that security reinforcements rushed to the scene to secure the center.

In Turn, Diyala Security Operations revealed details about the accident stating, "several citizens gathered near the electoral center (Al-Muhtadi Billah school) in Hemrin complex where a soldier fired shots to disperse the citizens who crowded in large numbers."

According to the Operations' statement, the shooting accidentally injured one element and killed another."