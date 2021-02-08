Report

Date: 2021-02-08T14:48:44+0000
An attack hit Baghdad’ stores today

Shafaq News / An attack targeted on Monday, a liquor store in the capital, Baghdad, a security source stated.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “An explosive device blew up in a store selling alcohol in Al-Adhamiyah neighborhood causing no causalities.”

The security forces set up a cordon around the area.

The high-level Violence in Iraq is increasing, although illegal weapons have become increasingly active, by targeting stores, diplomats and US-Led Coalition.

In early 2021, several attacks targeted the liquor stores in Baghdad without human losses.

No group claimed responsibility so far.

