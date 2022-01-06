سیاسة

An attack destroys a holy shrine in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-06T18:56:59+0000
An attack destroys a holy shrine in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a security source said that a holy site was targeted in Dhi Qar Governorate.

"An explosive device planted by unidentified men blew up into the shrine of Sayed Khalaf in Al-Rifai district, north of Dhi Qar." The Source said

The explosion did not cause any causality but destroyed the Site. He added.

It is worth noting that the city of Al-Rifai contains several shrines for different personalities that people considered them can do miracles (Karamat), including Sayyid Khalaf, Sayyid Isa, Imam Sayyid `Abd Allah.

