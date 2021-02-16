Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16
An armed robbery and IED explosion in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar reported today, Tuesday, an IED explosion and armed robbery in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an Improvised explosive device went off this morning in the district of Ur, east of Nasiriyah, near the residence of a currency exchange shop owner, causing only material damage.

He added, "An unknown group stormed a house in the center of Nasiriyah and took off with 30 million dinars and millions-worth of gold medals."

According to the source, the victims filed complaints at the security authorities that started an investigation into the incident.

