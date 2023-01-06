An armed attack wounds an Iraqi soldier north of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Friday, armed men believed to be affiliated with ISIS attacked the Iraqi forces north of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News agency, "the attack targeted a tower of the security forces in the Al-Tarmiyah district and resulted in the injury of one soldier.

Recently, ISIS resumed its activities in Al-Tarmiyah and clashed with the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization forces, killing and wounding many from both sides