An argument between the Iraqi Defense Minister and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Minister of Defense, Jumaa Anad, warned on Saturday that Iraqi parties are seeking to ignite the civil war in the country.

Anad said in a statement, "The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces always stresses that blood will not be shed, and some parties think our silence is for fear, but we are giving priority to the interest of the country."

He added that "there are parties seeking to establish sedition in the country, they are monitored the situation from a distance."

The Minister added, "If we assume that the way of arresting the leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Qassem Musleh, was wrong, but the way of treating the issue should not be wrong."

Earlier, Inad underestimated the power of the PMF forces that stormed the streets in Baghdad, "How can 40 unarmored vehicles carrying groups of individuals stand in front of an army that has the capabilities to fight for a state?" he asked.

The Iraqi minister said, "We reject the use of a culture of blackmail, especially since the armed factions cannot frighten a state or an army."

For his part, the spokesman for Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, Jawad Al-Talibawi commented on the Minister of Defense by saying, "When our (defense) minister confronts the Americans, he tells them that the Iraqi army needs at least seven years to build its capabilities, and that it cannot now confront ISIS by itself, so he frankly asks them to stay.”

He added, "As for PMF, he says that the Iraqi army can protect the country alone."

Al-Talibawi addressed the Minister of Defense, saying, "We want him to be brave and say these words to the army of the foreign country, which it says that the Iraqi army alone cannot confront ISIS.”

The tension rose in Baghdad last Wednesday after a competent Iraqi security force, by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, put into effect an arrest warrant against the PMF’ commander of Al-Anbar Operations in accordance with Article 4 terrorism and based on complaints against him.

As a result, military vehicles of the Popular Mobilization Forces stormed the heavily-fortified Green Zone in the capital Baghdad.

Four brigades from the PMF, in addition to a security force affiliated with it, encircled sites inside the Green Zone, including the residences of PM Al-Kadhimi, Maj. Gen. Abu Ragheef, and the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Later, PMF withdrew its members out of the area.

There were conflicting reports whether Musleh still arrested or handed out to PMF.