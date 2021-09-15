An SIS terrorist killed, three others injured in a PMF ambush in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ An ISIS terrorist was killed, and scores were injured in an ambush executed by al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in Hawd al-Kaara, west of al-Anbar, the commander of the PMF Operations in the western governorate, Qassem Musleh.

In a press release issued earlier today, Tuesday, the controversial commander said, "a joint force from al-Anbar's PMF and the T1 protection, supported by the 17th and 18th brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, ambushed and engaged with a terrorist group of ISIS terrorists."

"A terrorist was killed, and three were injured. A booby-trapped motorcycle, a reconnaissance motorcycle, and homemade explosives were seized. A newly prepared headquarters was destroyed," he said, "two PMF fighters sustained injuries in the attack."