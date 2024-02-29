An RPG damages a PMF headquarters in Dhi Qar
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a rocket attack targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that “unidentified assailants launched an RPG at the office of the PMF’s Kara’eb Sayyid al-Shuhada (The Masters of the Martyrs Brigade) at dawn today in the Al-Askari District area of Suq al-Shuyoukh district, south of Dhi Qar.”
The targeting resulted in significant material damage to the location without reporting any casualties, and the security forces initiated an investigation into the incident.
Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada is an Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite group that fights alongside the Iraqi Government and other Shiite paramilitaries against ISIS.