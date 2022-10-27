An October movement to boycott the confidence vote on al-Sudani's cabinet

Shafaq News/ Ishraqat Kanoun will not attend the parliamentary session called in later today, Thursday, to hold a confidence vote on Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, the October/Teshreen movement said in an official statement.

The movement, according to the statement, reiterated its endorsement of "forming a government with full powers" but it does not approve of the "quota approach" that tainted the formation of the incoming cabinet.

The statement said that the prime minister-designate was rushed into assembling a cabinet, and the lawmakers were not given sufficient time to review the government program and the curricula vitae of the cabinet member candidates.

The movement, according to the statement, views its move as "a foundational step" toward establishing "effective positive opposition" that works to "rectify and direct" the government's work and keeps tabs on the proper implementation of its program.

The lawmakers affiliated with the movement will continue to fully play their legislative and regulatory role in the parliamentary committees, sessions, and all other activities.