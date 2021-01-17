An Israeli journalist thanks Nuri Al-Maliki for his visit to Tel Aviv

Shafaq News / Israeli journalist, Edy Cohen, claimed that former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki visited Tel Aviv to attend the year 2000 meeting.

Cohen posted a picture of the former Iraqi regime leader Saddam Hussein on Twitter, and commented, "Look at the end of Saddam Hussein who fired 39 missiles at Israel."

He said, "That is why Bashar reserves the right to respond," adding, "Thank you, Nuri al-Maliki. The meeting in Tel Aviv at the beginning of the year 2000 was not in vain."

Cohen identifies himself as an Israeli journalist, Lebanese Jew, and a university professor and researcher.