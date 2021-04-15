Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An Iraqi soldier was killed in an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-15T08:04:59+0000
An Iraqi soldier was killed in an ISIS attack east of Saladin

Shafaq News / An Iraqi soldier was killed and another was wounded in an ISIS attack on army points on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu district, east of Saladin.

The PMF spokesman, Ali al-Husseini, told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS attacked the Iraqi Army's points in the village of Halawa, 30 km west of Tuz Khurmatu within the Zerka sector, which killed a soldier and wounded another.

The Army Forces responded to the attackers by launching a manhunt and search campaign to pursue the terrorist organization members. He said.

It’s noteworthy that the uninhabited areas in the outskirts of Zerka are considered ISIS strongholds due to their dense jungles, which have turned into shelters and platforms to target the security forces.

related

Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

Date: 2021-01-11 08:30:32
Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-01 21:00:15
Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

One killed and another injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2021-01-31 10:35:20
One killed and another injured in an explosion in Saladin

Iraq keeps confronting ISIS in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-26 07:24:31
Iraq keeps confronting ISIS in Saladin

Saladin: Initial agreement on the election law

Date: 2020-09-09 13:44:02
Saladin: Initial agreement on the election law

Women in Saladin suffer from different types of marginalization, OHCHR says

Date: 2021-03-09 12:13:10
Women in Saladin suffer from different types of marginalization, OHCHR says

A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-21 21:15:13
A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Saladin

Saladin authorities certify the statements of two defendants involved in Albu Dor massacre

Date: 2021-03-18 13:51:15
Saladin authorities certify the statements of two defendants involved in Albu Dor massacre