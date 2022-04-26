Report

An Iraqi soldier was killed in a suicide bombing north of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-26T11:50:34+0000
An Iraqi soldier was killed in a suicide bombing north of Baghdad

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, a suicide bombing targeted the Iraqi army north of Baghdad, resulting in deaths and injuries.

"A man wearing an explosive belt blew himself up near an Iraqi army force during operations within the Tarmiyah district, which killed a soldier and injured an officer." A security source told Shafaq News Agency.

In the same context, the Iraqi Army's Security Media Cell affirmed that "a joint force of the Sixth Division in the Baghdad Operations Command and the National Security Apparatus killed two terrorists, one of whom was the suicide bomber, who blew himself up, inside a den in the Al-Boghbin orchard in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad."

