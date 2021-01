Shafaq News / A security source stated that an Iraqi soldier was killed on Monday by a "terrorist group" near the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that an Iraqi soldier perished during clashes with "terrorist groups" in the village of Al-Marwah in Al-Radwaniyah district, west of Baghdad.

The source indicated that it was not clear whether these "terrorist groups" were affiliated with ISIS or another organization.