An Iraqi soldier killed by an ISIS remnant in Nineveh

Date: 2022-07-02T08:01:07+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an explosive device blew up in Tal Afar, west of Mosul, the center of Nineveh governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "the device, of ISIS remnants, exploded in Al-Salihiya village within Tal Afar district, killing a soldier from the Iraqi Army and injuring two others."

The source added, "One of the injured is affiliated with the seismic team of the Oil Exploration Company."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over Islamic State on Saturday after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

So far, Iraq continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants in the country.

According to UN estimates, about 50 million unexploded devices were found in Iraq.

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) works with the Iraqi Government to eliminate the threat posed by mines and explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices by coordinating United Nations mine action.

