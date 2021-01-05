Report

An Iraqi soldier has died of a wound in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-05T17:45:18+0000
Shafaq News/ An Iraqi soldier died today Tuesday after suffering severe wounds in a confrontation with by ISIS members several days ago in the outskirts of Khanaqin. A medical source in Diyala governorate stated, on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the soldier of the Commando Brigade in Diyala was wounded during an attack by ISIS militants on security checkpoints in the Helwan area, located between Khanaqin district and Jalawla sub-district, northeast of Diyala.

On January 2, ISIS also attacked an Iraqi army location on the outskirts of Khanaqin causing one dead and 6 wounded.

Diyala, particularly Khanaqin district has been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians and displaced thousands of families.

