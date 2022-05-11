Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An Iraqi soldier found dead in Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-11T21:08:51+0000
An Iraqi soldier found dead in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ A security source in Nineveh reported on Wednesday that the body of an Iraqi soldier had been found in the Sinjar district.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Lt. Raad Saleh was found dead with a bullet wound in his chest," adding that "there is no certain information about the cause of death."

"A military force took the body to the forensic department." He said.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

related

Iraqi army removes Shankali's statue in Sinjar

Date: 2022-01-14 13:20:18
Iraqi army removes Shankali's statue in Sinjar

UN Special Representative will “fight” for Sinjar

Date: 2020-11-19 15:00:46
UN Special Representative will “fight” for Sinjar

Baba Sheikh of the Yazidis calls for a quick solution in Sinjar 

Date: 2022-05-02 16:39:54
Baba Sheikh of the Yazidis calls for a quick solution in Sinjar 

Iraq’ parliamentary Committee warns of turkey’s threat to launch an operation in Sinjar

Date: 2021-01-23 11:36:23
Iraq’ parliamentary Committee warns of turkey’s threat to launch an operation in Sinjar

Demonstrators in Sinjar demand "demilitarizing" the district

Date: 2022-05-07 17:23:24
Demonstrators in Sinjar demand "demilitarizing" the district

Demonstrations in Sinjar against sentencing four Yazidis to Capital Penalty

Date: 2021-04-23 14:33:41
Demonstrations in Sinjar against sentencing four Yazidis to Capital Penalty

PKK attacks the Iraqi army in Sinjar

Date: 2022-03-14 09:41:06
PKK attacks the Iraqi army in Sinjar

KDP MP accuses the Iraqi government of "complicity" in keeping PKK in Sinjar

Date: 2022-04-20 17:44:33
KDP MP accuses the Iraqi government of "complicity" in keeping PKK in Sinjar