An Iraqi refugee died in Al-Hol camp

Shafaq News / A 20-year-old Iraqi refugee was killed on Saturday in Al-Hol camp Al- Hasakah, northeastern Syria, according to a security source.

The source pointed out that " An Iraqi Refugee was killed when unknown persons possibly related to ISIS opened fire in Al-Hol Camp."

The assassination is the fourth of Iraqi refugees in Al-Hol camp since the beginning of November.

Al-Hol camp is located in Al-Hasakah Province, It houses families of ISIS fighters under the protection of the he Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast.

The camp alone houses nearly 65,000 people, including about 28,000 Syrians, 30,000 Iraqis and some 10,000 other foreigners of many nationalities, according to U.N. estimates.