Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported that a policeman was snied and wounded by an ISIS terrorist on the outskirts of Abu Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security forces launched a combing campaign to determine and arrest the perpetrators."

Abu Saida district has been frequently subjected to terrorist attacks for several years so far, which caused the displacement of dozens of families, as well as hundreds of dead and wounded.