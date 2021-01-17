An Iraqi official arrested in Mosul

Shafaq News / A source in the local police said that a security force affiliated with the Intelligence Directorate of "Al-Nasr" Directorate had arrested the director of Al-Salam municipality sector on the left side of Mosul.

No further details were disclosed.

It is noteworthy that Mosul city, the local capital of Nineveh Governorate, has been witnessing a campaign of arrests for nearly a month now, over financial and administrative corruption cases.

The security forces and the Integrity Commission in the governorate arrested more than 20 accused.