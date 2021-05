Shafaq News / A security source reported today that an Iraqi Police officer was killed while pursuing ISIS terrorists in Wadi Al-Shay, south of Kirkuk.

According to the source, the director of explosives handling, Captain Ihab Zaidan Al-Shammari, succumbed to his wounds he sustained after an explosive device exploded in Wadi Al-Shay.

Wadi al-Shay is located within a group of valleys in Kirkuk, and used by ISIS cells to launch attacks targeting security services and civilians