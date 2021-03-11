An Iraqi officer killed and another wounded in al-Diwaniyah

Shafaq News / An officer in the explosives directorate in Al-Diwaniyah was killed, and another was wounded, while dismantling an explosive device.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the device was planted on the road linking al-Diwaniyah and Baghdad to target the Global Coalition's logistics convoys.

These attacks have increased since the Iranian al-Quds Force commander's assassination, Qassem Soleimani, and the leader in al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike in Baghdad on January 3 of last year.