Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An Iraqi officer killed and another wounded in al-Diwaniyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-11T09:31:30+0000
An Iraqi officer killed and another wounded in al-Diwaniyah

Shafaq News / An officer in the explosives directorate in Al-Diwaniyah was killed, and another was wounded, while dismantling an explosive device.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the device was planted on the road linking al-Diwaniyah and Baghdad to target the Global Coalition's logistics convoys.

These attacks have increased since the Iranian al-Quds Force commander's assassination, Qassem Soleimani, and the leader in al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike in Baghdad on January 3 of last year.

related

Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters

Date: 2021-02-27 20:11:37
Al-Diwaniyah, Baghdad stand in solidarity with Nasiriya’s protesters

Demonstrators in al-Diwaniyah call for the governor's dismissal

Date: 2021-03-01 15:12:27
Demonstrators in al-Diwaniyah call for the governor's dismissal

Police Command to protect peaceful demonstrations in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-02 17:14:39
Police Command to protect peaceful demonstrations in Al-Diwaniyah

A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-03 11:32:21
A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah

Protests resumed in al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row

Date: 2021-03-06 14:07:48
Protests resumed in al-Diwaniyah for the fourth day in a row

Demonstrations renewed in al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-08 14:47:21
Demonstrations renewed in al-Diwaniyah

Arrest warrants against former local officials in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2020-08-18 08:02:18
Arrest warrants against former local officials in Al-Diwaniyah

Demonstrators were released in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-10 08:57:50
Demonstrators were released in Al-Diwaniyah