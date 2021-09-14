An Iraqi officer died of his injuries in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A medical source reported that an Iraqi army officer died of his injuries in an ISIS attack in the northeast of Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the commander of the 3rd Infantry Regiment – 1st Brigade of the 1st Army, Lt. Col. Zaid Jassim Al-Shummari, died today after being wounded when an explosive device blew up several days ago near the Jalawla district in Diyala Governorate.

He added that the officer was lying in the hospital in a critical condition.

It is noteworthy that, last week, ISIS attacked army points between Khanaqin and Jalawla, 65 km northeast of Baqubah, resulting in the death and injury of Iraqi Army soldiers.