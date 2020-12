Shafaq News / Iranian media revealed that an Iraqi delegation would visit Tehran under the special direction of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

"An Iraqi delegation will visit Tehran carrying a message from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi," Mehr News Agency said, quoting sources it described as "well-informed", adding that the delegation will be headed by Abu Jihad Al-Hashemi and will arrive in Tehran on Sunday evening.