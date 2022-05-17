Report

An Iraqi court summons KDP leader for "insulting" the Federal Supreme Court

Date: 2022-05-17T08:13:22+0000
An Iraqi court summons KDP leader for "insulting" the Federal Supreme Court

Shafaq News/ A judicial source said, on Tuesday, that the Baghdad/Karkh Investigation Court issued a decision to summon the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hoshyar Zebari, on charges of "insulting the Federal Supreme Court (the highest judicial authority in Iraq)."

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the decision against Zebari was based on a complaint submitted by the legal representative of the Federal Supreme Court for "repeatedly insulting the judiciary."

It is worth noting that the KDP leader had criticized the decisions of the Iraqi judiciary, especially the Federal Supreme Court, for issuing rulings related to political issues.

The latest critique was his accusation that the judiciary was issuing "one-sided decisions," which "affected the citizen."

