Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Monday, that a border guard was killed in Al-Anbar Governorate in western Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An explosive device targeted a vehicle belonging to the 15th Iraqi Border Guard Brigade (Akashat sector). The car was also targeted by unidentified men who shot fire, killing one guard, wounding another, and missing the third man.

The source did not disclose further information.