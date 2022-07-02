An Iraqi activist died after two years of kidnapping, source

Shafaq News/ A senior source in the Dhi Qar Diwan revealed that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received a report on the civil society activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi.

Sajjad, one of the activists, disappeared in Dhi Qar on the 20th of September 2020, when unidentified men drove him to an unknown place under the force of arms.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The relevant committee handed Prime Minister its report, which included information that Sajjad al-Iraqi was killed in Sayed Dakhil district, east of Nasiriyah city."

The source, who preferred to be anonymous, added that "the government, through the committee, has received signals from people close to the party that killed him to hand over Sajjad's body to his family."

It's worth noting that many Iraqi activists have been murdered and kidnapped during the protests that started in October 2019.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who took office in May 2020, has pledged justice for activists, forming nearly 35 committees by the new government to tackle the challenges, but almost to no avail.