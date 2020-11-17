Report
An Iraqi Official is killed in Kirkuk by ISIS
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-11-17T21:10:11+0000
Shafaq News / A security personnel has killed when ISIS attacked a checkpoint in the Daquq district, Kirkuk governorate.
A source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS militants opened fire on the security forces in Abu Siraj village, south of Daquq which resulted in one official in the federal police.
In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.
So far, Iraq continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants in the country.
