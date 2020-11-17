An Iraqi Official is killed in Kirkuk by ISIS

Shafaq News / A security personnel has killed when ISIS attacked a checkpoint in the Daquq district, Kirkuk governorate.

A source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS militants opened fire on the security forces in Abu Siraj village, south of Daquq which resulted in one official in the federal police.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.