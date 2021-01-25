An Iraqi-French agreement to refurbish Musol Airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-25T14:23:51+0000

Shafaq News / The head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, Nael Saad Abdel-Hadi, signed today, Monday, a memorandum of understanding with the French company ADPI to rehabilitate the Mosul International Airport. In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the authority said that the agreement was concluded under the auspices of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the French ambassador in Baghdad, the representative of the French company ADPI, the governor of Nineveh, and MP Thabet Al-Abbasi. The authority stated, "The Memorandum of Understanding comes within the French company's grant offered to Iraq. The first step is preparing a 'master plan' to evaluate the steps leading to the reconstruction of Mosul International Airport."

related