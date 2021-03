Shafaq News / An army force arrived today in Nasiriya in preparation for Pope Francis's visit to Iraq, according to a local source in Dhi Qar.

"This is the second force that arrives in Dhi Qar today, as a force of the Cabinet's special tactical division reached Dhi Qar earlier today for the same purpose", the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The Pope's trip, which will start tomorrow, was announced in December. Baghdad will be the first stop, Ur ancient city, Erbil, Mosul and Nineveh.