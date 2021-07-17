Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

An Iraqi Activist survives an assassination attempt

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-17T07:56:58+0000
An Iraqi Activist survives an assassination attempt

Shafaq News/ An official security source reported on Saturday that an activist in the Dhi Qar protests was subjected to an assassination attempt.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the civil rights activist in the Nasiriyah protests, Abu Elias Al-Saadoun wounded by multiple stabs near the highway, Dhi Qar, southern Iraq.

Al-Saadoun moved to the intensive care unit in the hospital.

Since October 2019, Dhi Qar Governorate witnessed protests and continued for several months, with thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services, and the removal of the ruling elite, which they said was corrupt.

The protests led to the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who was replaced in May by Al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief.

Earlier, Amnesty International said, "a year after the demonstrations in Iraq calling for well-being and an end to corruption, dozens of brave activists are still being targeted and killed."

It also broadcast a video report entitled "A year after the protests in Iraq," during which it showed that hundreds of protesters had been killed and injured by the security forces.

it considered that "the authorities' promises to achieve justice were nothing had done yet, as the activists and demonstrators are still targeted.”

related

Dhi Qar Governor reinstates Kadhim Al-Fayyad

Date: 2021-04-18 16:08:53
Dhi Qar Governor reinstates Kadhim Al-Fayyad

Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-28 09:06:07
Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

Al-Khafaji approves of project worth billions in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-29 12:43:29
Al-Khafaji approves of project worth billions in Dhi Qar

Unidentified men target a local official's house in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-21 06:11:24
Unidentified men target a local official's house in Dhi Qar

The new Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai resigned from his position

Date: 2021-03-25 16:44:31
The new Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai resigned from his position

Government employee survives assassination attempt in the east of Baghdad.

Date: 2021-06-17 20:51:47
Government employee survives assassination attempt in the east of Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Date: 2021-01-25 19:12:48
Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source

Date: 2021-02-23 17:49:44
The preparations for Pope’s visit to Dhi Qar are at an advanced stage, Source