Shafaq News / The Military Intelligence Directorate announced arresting a terrorist responsible for the displacement and kidnapping in al-Anbar, before its liberation from ISIS.

The directorate said in a statement today that the Military Intelligence Division's detachments in the 7th Division, in cooperation with the second regiment, the 8th Infantry Brigade, managed to arrest the terrorist who was partnering with his uncle, a leader of ISIS, in An-Nasr neighborhood in the governorate.