Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell reported on Tuesday that an ISIS terrorist had been arrested in an airdrop operation in Nineveh.

In a statement, the cell said that the. operation was carried out based on information received from the Military Intelligence Directorate, confirming the presence of the terrorist responsible for equipping ISIS hideouts in Hatra Island, and providing them with logistical supplies, food and medical equipment.

After the airdrop, the terrorist was arrested, and his vehicle -which was full of equipment- was seized.