Shafaq News / The intelligence agency announced the arrest of an ISIS terrorist who participated in an attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces in Kirkuk governorate.

In a statement, the agency said that the terrorist admitted his work within the sleeper cells in Hammam Al-Alil camp and Kirkuk governorate, his participation in the so-called Battle of Tal Esqar ​​in 2015 against the Peshmerga forces.