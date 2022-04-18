An ISIS group destroys a Sunni religious site in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS militants reportedly attacked and detonated a religious site for the Sunni Muslims in the sub-district of al-Abbara, northeast Diyala, earlier today, Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of four militants clashed with the security forces in the vicinity of Sheikh Shaaban at dawn on Monday.

"The attackers rained mortar shells on the shrine during the attack. Later, they managed to infiltrate inside and detonated the building into rubbles with explosive devices," the source said.

The followers of ISIS practice a radical form of Salafism, a branch of Sunni Islam whose adherents strive to emulate the Prophet Muhammad and his followers and who claim to practice Islam in its purest, most unadulterated form. They support Sharia law, reject religious innovation, consider venerated tombs and shrines as symbols of idolatry.