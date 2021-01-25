An ISIS group attacks a convoy of the Iraqi Army

Shafaq News / Imad al-Dulaimi, the Commissioner of al-Rutba district, west of al-Anbar governorate, in western Iraq, stated that a group of ISIS militants attacked a convoy of Iraqi army forces near the village of al-Manathira, north of al-Rutba, earlier today, Monday.
Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News agency, "the attack did not result in any casualties, except for minor damages to the Army vehicles."
"It is necessary to continue and intensify the flights of the Iraqi army in the desert and western regions of al-Anbar, to thwart any terrorist operation that may occur," he added.
"Most of the Bedouins who habituate the desert have been deported to keep them from any potential danger," al-Rutba Commissioner said.