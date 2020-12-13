An ISIS attack causes power outages in several towns west of Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / An ISIS attack on transmission towers causing power outages in several towns western the governorate of Al-Anbar, a local official revealed.

The mayor of Al-Qaim, west of Al-Anbar, Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, told Shafaq News that members of ISIS detonated four electricity transmission towers west of the city, indicating that two neighboring towers became out of service because of the attack.

He added that teams affiliated with the Iraqi Electricity Ministry from Al-Anbar and Baghdad are now working to re-erect the towers and restore the electrical current.