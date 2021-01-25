An ISIS Elite Forces' instructor in the custody of the Iraqi Intelligence
Shafaq News / Iraqi Military Intelligence announced on Monday arresting a military instructor of the elite ISIS fighters in Nineveh Governorate, north of the country.
In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the intelligence said that its detachments arrested the terrorist who trained elite ISIS operatives, including the so-called Al-Kawasir Division, Al-Qaqaa, and Al-Yamamah units.
The statement added that the arrestee was caught in a well-executed ambush in Al-Khandaq Al-Saghir area, Al-Qaraj sub-district, Makhmour district.
The arrestee is wanted in accordance with an arrest warrant over charges of terrorism.