An IED explosion targeting an official in the Integrity Commission in Maysan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-21T16:01:53+0000
An IED explosion targeting an official in the Integrity Commission in Maysan

Shafaq News/ An explosion targeted the residence of the director of the investigations department in the Integrity Commission in Maysan governorate earlier today, Sunday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "an IED went off near the residence of Muhammad abd el-Reda, the director of the Investigations department in the Commission of Integrity in Maysan, causing only material damage to the house and the vehicle of the target."

The source said that the attack might be retaliation after the director arrested seven employees in the Ministry of Trade over corruption charges.

