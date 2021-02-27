Report

An IED explosion in a convoy of the Global Coalition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-27T12:57:14+0000
An IED explosion in a convoy of the Global Coalition

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed that a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition was targeted by an explosive device in Southern Iraq earlier today, Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "an explosive device targeted a logistic support convoy of the Global Coalition on al-Diwaniyah highway without casualties or damage."

Over the past few months, the Global Coalition convoys became a frequent target of IED attacks. Observers and analysts say that Iran-backed Iraqi factions are behind these deeds.

