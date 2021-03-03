An IED explosion in a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed that a convoy of the US-led Coalition was targeted by an explosive device in Western Baghdad earlier today, Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "an explosive device targeted a logistic support convoy of the Global Coalition on Abu Ghreb highway."

The attack resulted in material damage only.

Over the past few months, the Global Coalition convoys became a frequent target of IED attacks. Observers and analysts say that Iran-backed Iraqi factions are behind these deeds.