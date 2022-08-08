An IED exploded in Baqubah, causing material damage

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an explosive device blew up in Baquba city, Diyala Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency; that the IED was placed under a car of a member of the security forces in Al Furousiya Street on the northern outskirts of Baqubah, which immediately killed him.

The Source did not provide further details.

It is worth noting that the areas in Diyala have been a target of frequent terrorist attacks and security incidents that killed security forces, government officials, and civilians and displaced thousands of families.