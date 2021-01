Shafaq News / An explosive device went off on Sunday in a logistic convoy transporting equipment for the Global Coalition in Babel Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "An explosive device targeted a logistical support convoy of the Global Coalition on Al-Hawali Road in Babel."

He added that the explosion resulted in material damage only, with no casualties reported.

The Global Coalition convoys are a frequent target of IED attacks carried out by Iran-backed Iraqi factions.