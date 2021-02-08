Report

An IED attack on a convoy of the Global Coalition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-08T19:00:57+0000
An IED attack on a convoy of the Global Coalition

Shafaq News / An explosive device targeted a logistics convoy for the Global Coalition in southern Iraq, a security source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "an explosive device, planted by unknown persons, went off while a logistics convoy of the Global coalition was crossing the al-Diwaniyah highway."

The explosion did not cause casualties or damage.

The Global Coalition convoys became a frequent target of IED attacks over the past few months. The United States accuses Shiite factions close to Iran, including Kata'ib Hezbollah and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, of being behind them.

