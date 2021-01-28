Report

An Explosive Device targets an Activist in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-28T07:27:54+0000
An Explosive Device targets an Activist in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / An Iraqi activist was targeted today Thursday in the center of Dhi Qar governorate.  A security source said.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An explosive device blew up in the house of civil activist Ali Awaid in Sharqiya region, Nasiriya which caused material damage."

Since October 2019, Dhi Qar Governorate witnessed protests and continued for several months, with thousands of Iraqis demanding jobs, services and the removal of the ruling elite, which they said was corrupt.

The protests led to the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who was replaced in May by Al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief.

