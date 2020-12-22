An Air-supported military operation against ISIS in Mosul

Shafaq News / A military operation began at dawn on Tuesday against ISIS hideouts in the mountainous areas of northern Badush, west of Mosul.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that intense airstrikes accompanied the operation of ISIS militants hiding in the tunnels engraved in the area.

The source did not reveal further details of the operation or the nature of the airforces involved.

Despite Iraq declaring victory over ISIS in 2017, the terrorist organization still maintains sleeper cells in several Iraqi regions that occasionally launch security operations against civilian and military targets.