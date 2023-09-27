Ammar al-Hakim warns of a serious threat to Iraq's national security

Shafaq News / The leader of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, issued a warning on Wednesday about a "significant threat" to national security from "hidden hands" attempting to undermine Iraq's strength. He also emphasized that the security of the Kurdistan Region's governorates is equivalent to the security of the rest of the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the fifth conference of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in al-Sulaymaniyah, he stated, "We must rally around any decision that enhances the position of the Iraqi state and its presence through active and positive participation in its formation. We should formulate a responsible national stance that respects the dignity of the state and safeguards its highest interests."

Al-Hakim added, "We must be cautious of hidden hands that seek to undermine Iraq's strength by sowing discord in its unity and national stance. This is the greatest danger threatening our national security and exposing Iraq to significant risks in its peace and social security."

He continued, "Pure blood was shed to build a federal, unified Iraq with sovereignty and independence in its decisions and destiny, and we will never compromise on that, regardless of the cost."

Al-Hakim emphasized, "The sovereignty of the state must remain present in every inch of Iraq's territory, with no exceptions for one city over another. The security of al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, and Duhok is the same as the security of Basra, Baghdad, and Mosul. Upholding the rule of law and preserving the interests of Iraqis is the common destiny shared by all sincere national political forces."

He further stated, "Despite significant challenges and the accumulation of difficulties and problems, we have many opportunities, and we cannot ignore the obstacles or live within their confines. We must break free from these apprehensions and operate within the realm of real opportunities for advancement."