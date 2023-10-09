Ammar al-Hakim visits Yazidi holy temple of Lalish in a first for a Shiite leader

Shafaq News/ Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Wisdom (al-Hekmah) Movement visited the sacred Lalish Temple located in the Sheikhhan district, east of Duhok, on the occasion of the Jamaya Feast.

Karim Suleiman, a spiritual advisor in the Yazidi religious council, highlighted the historical significance of this visit, noting that it marks the first time a Shiite leader has visited the Lalish Temple.

Suleiman said that the doors of the temple are open to receive all sects and religions, underscoring the importance of communication and understanding among different communities and religious traditions.

He also mentioned that al-Hakim lamented the suffering endured by the Yazidis throughout history, particularly the tragic events resulting from the genocide perpetrated by ISIS in Sinjar in 2014.

Amir Hazem Bak, the leader of the Yazidi community, welcomed al-Hakim's visit and described it as a historic occasion at the temple. He expressed appreciation for the meeting, which contributes to strengthening understanding and unity among different religions and communities.