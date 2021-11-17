Ammar al-Hakim discussed with the Kurdish leaders the results of the elections

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met the leader of the National State Forces Alliance, Ammar al-Hakim.

In a statement, Al-Hakim said that both sides discussed the ties between Baghdad and Erbil and the latest developments in Iraq, especially the stage after announcing the preliminary results of the elections.

According to the statement, Al-Hakim also met with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and discussed the political and security developments, as well as the upcoming challenges.

It is worth noting that Ammar al-Hakim had arrived yesterday in Kurdistan and participated in the "Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum " in Duhok organized by the American University of Kurdi.