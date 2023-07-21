Ammar al-Hakim Proclaims Restoration of "Shiite Leadership" with Formation of Al-Sudani's Government

Shafaq News/ Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, said on Friday that the formation of Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani's government through the State Administration Coalition marks the restoration of "Shiite leadership" in Iraq.

Al-Hakim announced during a speech to his supporters in Al-Khilani Square, Baghdad. He stressed the importance of political and societal stability in the country, saying that no progress in security, infrastructure development, or reconstruction could be achieved without it.

He also stressed the need to establish strong political alliances with a clear vision and an unwavering commitment to implementing service projects. Al-Hakim said these robust and cohesive political alliances are essential for accumulating achievements and addressing past mistakes and shortcomings.

He highlighted the progress made in restoring the political leadership of the most significant component of the population, crediting this accomplishment to the efforts of the State Administration Coalition.

Al-Hakim said that forming a robust service-oriented government is "instrumental in consolidating the foundation of political stability and reinstating citizens' trust in the political system."

He further emphasized that the equation facilitating Al-Sudani's government formation should serve as a blueprint for the upcoming local governments to replicate its successful experience.