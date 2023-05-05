Ammar al-Hakim: Iraq experiencing stability on multiple levels

Shafaq News / National Wisdom movement's leader Ammar al-Hakim stated on Friday that Iraq is experiencing stability on security, political, social, and economic levels. Al-Hakim made the remarks during a tribal gathering in Basra, noting that all levels of stability are supported and reinforced by the reality experienced by citizens.

He added that Iraq has transitioned from a stage of defense and confrontation to one of integration and networking, asserting that the country is on the right path and that the expansion of the stability phase brings it closer to permanent stability. Al-Hakim emphasized that achieving permanent stability requires aligning interests with the stability phase.

He also touched on the regional and international perception of Iraq, stating that the country is viewed as an ascending line with significant accomplishments and has saved considerable time. He explained that Iraq is part of a regional and international system, and that experiences have shown that Iraq's stability is a prerequisite for the stability of the region and the world.

The Iraqi leader noted that Iraq's problem in a previous stage was linked to foreign interventions and the country being considered an open conflict zone. He clarified that Iraq has now left the escalation phase and has become a hub for regional and international dialogue.